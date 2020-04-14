Congress asks PM Narendra Modi to disclose governments Covid strategy

Congress on Tuesday supported the Center’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 3. The grand old party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to specify his government’s road map and strategy to fight the pandemic.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the PM in his address to the nation did not talk about the plight of stranded migrant workers and what the government plans to do for them, as most of them have completed their 14-day quarantine period.

“He also did not talk about ramping up mass testing in the country for Covid-19 and did not specify steps taken to increase the purchase of personal protection equipment (PPE) units,” Tewari said, addressing a news conference through video-conferencing.

‘There was a lot of talk,but no road map’, said Congress spokesman.