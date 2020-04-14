‘Coronavirus infects infidels only. It does not infect Muslims’, claims ISIS women: Video

A women who was a member of banned Islamic militant organization, ISIS has claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic will not affect Muslims and it will infect only infidels. The women rehabilitated at Al-Hawl Refugee Camp, in northern Syria, close to the Syria-Iraq border has said this to a interview. The interview was aired by Rudaw TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) on the 9th of April. he translation of the clip was shared by Memri TV on its Twitter Handle.

“The disease does not infect us because we are pious, we fast, we pray. We fear Allah. We follow Islam in the path of Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi. It infects the infidels (non-Muslims), because they oppress the prisoners and the brothers. It infects them. You see what I am saying? It does not infect Muslims”, the woman said.

“Have you seen any Muslims die from this disease? All those who died were infidels. They were oppressors. I’m not saying that all Muslims are decent people. Who are the Muslims who died from this disease? They are oppressors among the Muslims. They were not Muslims. The disease does not infect Muslims, only infidels”, she concluded . Another of the ISIS women says, “The Coronavirus is just one soldier sent by Allah.