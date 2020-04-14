Covid-19: BCCI announced its decision on IPL

The organizers of Indian Premier League and governing body of Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its decision on IPL. BCCI has postponed this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the extension of the nationwide lockdown imposed in India to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The IPL was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29. But it was postponed to April 15 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are even murmurs that the tournament might not take place at all this year because of the international schedule as well as involvement and the availability of foreign players.