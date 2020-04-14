Covid-19: Here are seven key points that you need to know about lockdwon extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Tuesday announced the extension of nationwide lockdown. The lockdown was extended up to May 3.

Here is the 7 key points of the Prime Minister’s announcement.

1.The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. It was set to end on April 14. But now it is extended to May 3. So India will be under a lockdown for a total of 40 days.

2. Relaxation in lockdwon will be declared after observing the situation. And if any will be declared after April 20.

3. Places found as satisfactorily in the assessment test will get relaxation. If a case surfaces or resurfaces, the relaxations will be rolled back. All possible relaxations are conditional.

4. A detailed guideline on relaxations and other details will be issued on Wednesday.

5. Restrictions on rail and air travel will continue. Cargo flights and freight trains are allowed to run for the supply of essential commodities.

6.Only essential service will work on these days.

7. PM’s seven appeals to citizens:

a) Take care of the elderly, especially those with underlying health conditions

b) Follow lockdown rules, maintain social distancing and wear masks at public places

c) Follow the AYUSH ministry’s guidelines on boosting immunity

d) Download the AarogyaSetu app

e) Look after the poor; try to feed people in distress

f) Be compassionate about your fellow workers; do not sack your employees

g) Respect health workers and doctors