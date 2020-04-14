Covid-19: Pakistan announces extension of lockdown

The lockdown imposed in Pakistan has been extended. The lockdwon was extended for tow more weeks. The announcement was made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Imran Khan has but announced some exceptions. Some industries in the country will reopen. The first industry to reopen would be construction.

Pakistan has already completed a three-week lockdown. Till now 5,716 coronavirus cases has been reported in Pakistan. The total death toll due to Covid-19 is 96 .

The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. Khan has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic.