First look poster of ‘Maradu 357’ released

The first look poster of an upcoming Malayalam film ‘Maradu 357’ was released online by the makers of the film. The film is directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. The film is based on the Maradu flats demolition happened in Kerala.

Dinnesh Pallath has scripted the film. Anoop Menon, Sheelu Abraham and Dharmajan Bolgatty feature in the poster.

Manoj K Jayan, Kailas and many others are part of the supporting cast. On technical side, the film has Ravichandran as cinematographer and VT Sreejith as editor. 4 Musics has composed the songs while background score is handled by Saanand George Grace. The film will be released this year.