New poster of ‘Jack and Jill’ starring Kalidas Jayaram-Manju Warrier released

A new poster from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Jack and Jill’ was released. The film directed by ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan has Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles.

The shooting of the film was kick-started couple of years back but there has been no updates till date regarding its release. Recently, Kalidas shared a new still from the film in his Instagram handle. The photo features him along with Manju, Basil Joseph and Aju Varghese.

‘Jack and Jill’ is not a regular film . The makers have so far been tight-lipped about the genre but there are speculations about it being a quikry sci-fi flick. Manju has performed action scenes in the film for which she even underwent training in mixed martial arts.

The cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu. A Dubai based company named Lensman Studios is producing the movie.