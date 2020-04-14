‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi praises Covid-19 volunteers

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her video message early on Tuesday, thanked and praised all those who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic from the frontline as she urged people to follow rules during the lockdown and adhere to social distancing norms.

Mrs.Gandhi thanked doctors, health and sanitation workers, policemen, non-profit organizations for their selfless service, without even thinking about their personal safety.

“I hope that you are staying safe at your homes during this hour of the coronavirus pandemic. At the very beginning, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the citizens for maintaining peace and keeping patience and resolve during this tough time,” she said in the nearly six-minute video. There is no greater patriotism than the persistence of these warriors during the time of coronavirus crisis, the Congress president said in her message. “We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline, and self-confidence,” she said.