UAE government announces important decision on Visas, Emirates ID cards and entry permits

The UAE government has announced its decision on all kinds of visas, entry permits and Emirates ID cards. Colonel Khamis Al Kaabi, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship spokesperson has announced the decision.

The UAE government announced that all visas, entry permits and Emirates ID cards – expiring on March 1 – shall remain valid until the end of December, 2020.

The residency visa of expatriates, inside or outside the country and expiring on March 1, to stay valid until the end of the year. Emirates ID cards that happened to expire on March 1 shall remain valid till the end of December 2020. The decision was taken as the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.