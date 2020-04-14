US approves sale of Harpoon missiles,torpedoes to India

The Trump administration has cleared two deals to sell India Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and lightweight torpedoes worth $ 155 million. The anti-ship missiles and the torpedoes would be integrated with the P-8I aircraft, also called the “submarine killer”.

The 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles that have a range of about 124 km is estimated to cost $ 92 million. The 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes are expected to cost $ 63 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in two separate notifications to the Congress.

According to the Pentagon, the Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in defense of critical sea lanes while enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allied forces.

“India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India intends to utilize MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes on its P-8I aircraft. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces,” it said.

The US is aiming India as an ally to its preserve political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.