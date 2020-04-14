US body condemns the harassment and denial of food to minorities in Pakistan

A US body has condemned the harassment, discrimination and threat against the minorities Hindus and Christians in the Pakistan. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has condemned the persecution against the minorities in the Islamic republic amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The US has informed that it troubled by the reports of p Hindus and Christians in Pakistan being denied food and aid in the Covid19 crises.

According to several media reports, Hindus and Christians in some parts of the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi were denied aid during the distribution of relief materials by the NGO Saylani Welfare International Trust last week.

“These actions are simply reprehensible. As COVID-19 continues to spread, vulnerable communities in Pakistan are fighting hunger and to keep their families safe and healthy. Food aid must not be denied because of religion or faith”, said U Anurima Bhargava SCIRF commissioner.

The commissioner urged Pakistan government to ensure that the food aid is shared equally among Hindus, Christians and other minorities.

Religious minorities in Pakistan constitute 3% of the total population of the country. They include Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Sindhis.

In its 2019 annual report, USCIRF had noted that Hindus and Christians in Pakistan “face continued threats to their security and are subject to various forms of harassment and social exclusion”.

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US federal government entity that monitors and reports on threats to religious freedom across the globe.