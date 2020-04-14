Using drones in Mangaluru may land you in trouble

Use of drones in Mangaluru city without prior permission is illegal, City police commissioner PS Harsha warned.

Mangaluru is a sensitive region with a lot of vital installations. Anybody using drones illegally will have to face legal action along with the seizure of drones. Mangaluru being a sensitive region with focussed vital installations using drones to capture bird’s eye photos of the city may expose its vulnerability.

PS Harsha said it is noted that some people use drones to capture photos of the city and they had been warned duly. He also urged that media services hired to take drone photos should also be discouraged.