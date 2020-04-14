Video of ‘RO-RO service’ shared by Railway minister wins internet: Watch it here

RO-RO service is not known to many in India. The service was launched by Indian Railway a few years back. The service was launched in India to ensure the effective transportation of goods.

Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service, is a service in which goods-filled trucks are loaded on to railway wagons and transported from one place to another. One train can carry several trucks at the same time.

The Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal has shared on his micro blogging website a video of RO-RO service. “Ensuring speedy and efficient supply of essential commodities, Railways has upscaled transportation by using Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities to carry loaded trucks,” Goyal tweeted.

Ensuring speedy & efficient supply of essential commodities, Railways has upscaled transportation by using Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities to carry loaded trucks. Take a look at yesterday’s Ro-Ro service in the Konkan belt, fulfilling people's need amid COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/asvDXNxRHX — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 12, 2020

