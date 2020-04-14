DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideo

Video of ‘RO-RO service’ shared by Railway minister wins internet: Watch it here

Apr 14, 2020, 06:55 pm IST

RO-RO service is not known to many in India. The service was launched  by Indian Railway a few years back. The service was launched in India to ensure the effective transportation of goods.

Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service, is a service in which goods-filled trucks are loaded on to railway wagons and transported from one place to another. One train  can carry several trucks at the same time.

The Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal has shared on his micro blogging website a video of RO-RO service.   “Ensuring speedy and efficient supply of essential commodities, Railways has upscaled transportation by using Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities to carry loaded trucks,” Goyal tweeted.

Till now the video has bagged  1.3 lakh views. Also it has gathered more than  15,000 likes and about 3,200 retweets.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close