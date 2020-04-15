Actress Shilpa Shetty shares yoga tips video amid lockdown ; Watch Here

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many B-town celebrities are sharing fitness posts from home on social media. Among all, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s name comes on the top. She is among those fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood who has been motivating people to stay active even during the lockdown period.

Everyone knows how she loves to keep herself fit through various yoga asanas. And she keeps sharing her workout sessions on social media which shows how she keeps fit no matter what.

Recently, she shared a video about the effectiveness of Surya Namaskars in keeping one’s body toned and flexible. She also shared the beneficial yoga tips to stay fit and healthy amid lockdown.

In a video she has shared on Instagram, Shilpa performs Surya Namaskar. “Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras,” she captioned.