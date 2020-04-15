Actress Shilpa Shetty shares yoga tips video amid lockdown ; Watch Here

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many B-town celebrities are sharing fitness posts from home on social media. Among all, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s name comes on the top. She is among those fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood who has been motivating people to stay active even during the lockdown period.
Everyone knows how she loves to keep herself fit through various yoga asanas. And she keeps sharing her workout sessions on social media which shows how she keeps fit no matter what.
Recently, she shared a video about the effectiveness of Surya Namaskars in keeping one’s body toned and flexible. She also shared the beneficial yoga tips to stay fit and healthy amid lockdown.
In a video she has shared on Instagram, Shilpa performs Surya Namaskar. “Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras,” she captioned.
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
