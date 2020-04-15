Adah Sharmma shares her pictures with ‘moustache ‘: See pics

Recently, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has shared a picture on her Instagram account with her looking with a moustache.

Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film ‘1920’, a box office success.

Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

After the release her romantic comedy film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, she ventured into the South Indian film industries, where her first six films—five in Telugu language—the romantic thriller ‘Heart Attack’ , ‘S/O Satyamurthy’, ‘Subramanyam for Sale’, ‘ Garam’ and ‘ Kshanam’ and one in Kannada—’ Rana Vikrama’.

She has also acted in Hindi films Commando 2 and Commando 3.