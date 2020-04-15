Coronavirus : Actress Shriya Saran reveals her husband Andrei Koscheev had coronavirus-like symptoms

Actress Shriya Saran is currently in Spain with husband Andrei Koscheev. Spain is among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19. Recently, Shriya in an interview revealed that her husband developed coronavirus symptoms like dry cough and fever. However, when they rushed to a hospital in Barcelona, the couple was turned away.

Sharing her experience, the actress told Times of India: “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

Shriya and Andrei completed two years of marriage on March 13. With the COVID-19 scare all over the world, how did the couple celebrated the special day. Talking about it, Shriya said they had a reservation at a restaurant and it was then they realised the seriousness of the situation. “We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That’s when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go,” she said.