Coronavirus : Congress MLA tests positive for COVID19 just hours after meeting with Chief Minister

Congress MLA who met top state officials including the chief minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital soon.

On Tuesday morning, Imran Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in a meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar.