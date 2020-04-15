Coronavirus Lockdown : Indian Railways set to cancel 39 lakh tickets

Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between April 15 and May 3 due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said. With the national transporter allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown for journeys after April 14, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers hoping that trains will be in operation post-lockdown.

However, with the announcement of the extension of the lockdown period, the railways on Tuesday not only cancelled all its passenger services till May 3 but also stopped all advance bookings. Even as the announcement stalled over 15,000 passenger trains of the railways, thousands of migrant workers converged near the Bandra railway station in Mumbai hoping to catch trains back to their home states.