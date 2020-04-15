Coronavirus :”Modi Ji please help migrant workers”,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the plight of migrant labourers and the poor amid lockdown. She also expressed unhappiness on the use of force against the migrants in Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday.

She asked why the railway tickets were being booked when there was a lockdown.

She tweeted, “Why the poor and labourers are facing problems, why the decisions are not taken considering them, why they are left to their fate during lockdown and why the tickets were booked and why special trains were not plied.”

“The migrants are out of money, stock of ration has also exhausted. They are feeling insecure, wanting to go homes. They should be provided with facilities. Now also they can be helped with planning, labourers are the backbone of the country. Modiji please help them, for God”s sake,” she added.