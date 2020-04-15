Covid-19: Dh 1,000 fine, six traffic points for this offence in UAE

The Sharjah Police police has warned that a fine of 1000 UAE dirham and six black points will be imposed upon drivers for trowing waste form vehicles. The Sharjah Police in a video shared on their official Twitter account has issued the warning.

Sharjah Police have warned residents not to throw face masks, gloves or any other personal hygiene item on the streets, as this would affect the public health and could lead to others getting infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Throwing waste from the vehicles on the streets is a violation, which is punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and 6 traffic points. The police urged the public to throw waste only in trash bins.