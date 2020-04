Covid-19: Know the price of flight tickets to fly out of UAE

Airline companies based in UAE are resumed its passenger flight services to several countries to repatriate stranded people in UAE to their home. The airline companies like Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and Flydubai has started their special flight services for these stranded passengers.

Airlines in UAE are operating to 30 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, the US and Australia.

Here are the details of flights and cost of flight tickets:

Airline: Emirates Airlines

Destination: Europe

Heathrow Airport, London (England)

Four times weekly

16 April AED 2,500 onward

Frankfurt (Germany)

Thrice Weekly

Wednesday, 15 April – AED 2500 onward

Destination: Asia

Jakarta (Indonesia)

Wednesday, April 15 – AED 1900 onward

Tunis (Tunisia)

Wednesday, April 15 – AED 4,400 onward

Manila (Philippines)

Wednesday, April 15 – AED 2,500 onward

Kabul (Afghanistan)

Thrice-weekly

Thursday, 16 April -AED 1,750 onward

Taipei (Taiwan)

Saturday, 18 April – AED 2500 onward

Destination: Africa

Algiers (Algeria)

Thursday, 16 April – Price Not Mentioned

Airline: Etihad Airways

The airline is operating repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to 11 destinations.

Flights currently available to book through etihad.com

Destination: Europe

Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Thursday, 16 April – AED 2,514 onward

Brussels (Belgium)

Friday, 17 April – AED 2,504 onward

Dublin (Ireland)

Wednesday, 15 April – AED 2,504 onward

London (England)

Thursday, 16 April -AED 2,504 onward

Zurich (Switzerland)

Friday, 17 April — AED 2,504 onward

Destination: Asia

Jakarta (Indonesia)

Thursday, 16 April – AED 2,514 onward

Manila (Philippines)

Tuesday, 14 April- AED 3,209 onward

Seoul (South Korea)

Thursday, 16 April – AED 2,794 onward

Singapore

Tuesday, 21 April – AED 2,044 onward

Tokyo (Japan)

Tuesday, 14 April – AED 3,444 onward

Destination: Asia Pacific

Melbourne

Tuesday, 14 April – AED 4,089 onward

Airline: Fly Dubai

Destination: Europe

Sofia (Bulgaria)

Friday, April 24 – AED1,900 onward

Zagreb (Croatia)

Wednesday, April 22- AED 1,900 onward

Bucharest (Romania)

Tuesday, April 21 – AED 1,900 onward

Belgrade (Serbia)

Friday, April 24 – AED 1,900 onward

Kiev (Ukraine)

Saturday, April 25 AED – 1,900 onward

Destination: Asia

Tbilisi (Serbia)

Tuesday, April 21 — AED 1,505 onward

Tehran (Iran)

Tuesday, April 21 — AED 1010 onward

Baghdad (Iraq)

Thursday, April 23 — AED 1,505 onward

Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

Friday, April 24 – AED 1,500 onward

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

Sunday, April 26 — AED 1,500 onward