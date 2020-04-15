Covid-19: UAE announces suspension of parking fees

The suspension of Mawaqif parking fees was extended until further notice in Abu Dhabi. The Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the suspension of parking fees on Wednesday.

The suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from March 30 was announced earlier in last month. The suspension of parking fees will be subject to revision and extension.

Dubai also recently extended free parking in the emirate as part of the ongoing National Sterilisation Programme to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.