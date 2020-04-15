Covid-19 Update: 493 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia

493 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Saudi Arabia in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases were rised in the Kingdom to 5862. 931 people were recovered from the infection. 79 People lost their lives due to the pandemic. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on April 12, the curfew that was imposed in the country was extended. The nationwide curfew, initially set for three weeks, runs from 3 pm to 6 am everywhere else. For both this and the 24-hour curfew, residents may go out only for essential needs.

The interior ministry announced new permits for vital personnel to move around. Violators face fines and jail time.