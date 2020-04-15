Covid-19 Updates: 97 New cases of coronavirus reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has released the updated data of Covid-19 in the country. As per the data, 97 new positive cases of coronavirus infection was reported in Oman.

The total number of Covid-19 infection has thus rised to 910. Four deaths were also reported. 131 People were recovered.

The ministry urged to all resident to adhere to the health isolation procedures, including regularly washing hands with soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, and following healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.