Happy birthday Emma Watson. Here are her must watch 5 movies

Popular actor Emma Watson turns a year today and yes, the little Hermoine we have all seen is 30 today. Best known for her role in the Harry Potter film, she is not only a versatile actor but is also UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador.

On her birthday, we take a look at 5 of her best films apart from her highly successful Harry Potter franchise:

This Is The End

This a hilarious R-rated comedy film featuring James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen among others. Seth Rogen is all one of the directors and producers of the film. All the characters in the movie play exaggerated versions of themselves as they face off against an apocalypse. It hit the theatres in the year 2013.

My Week With Marilyn

This is a drama movie about Marilyn Monroe’s path to shooting a film. One cannot actually call it her biopic but the movie is based on aspects of her life. Emma plays Lucy’s role, which is a supporting character. The film features Michelle Williams in the lead role of Marilyn Monroe.

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The movie was based on the novel which goes by the same name. The lead role of the film is played by Logan Lerman and Emma essays the role of one of history best friends named Sam. The film was one of her first non-Harry Potter movies. The plot revolves around a high school boy and some of the lowest and highest points of his life.

Ballet Shoes

The film which is based on the novel Ballet Shoes, has Emma play the role of a ballerina named Pauline. The character that she plays is an orphan and is raised alongside several other orphans as sisters. The group is then adopted by an eccentric man and eventually develop a very non-traditional family. All of them ultimately find their love for ballet.