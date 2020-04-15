Imran Khan gets trolled for wearing tracksuit amid Coronavirus lockdown

Pakistan PM Imran Khan urged the international community to help developing countries fight the coronavirus pandemic, however, some people could not focus on the message because of his attire.

Social media users in Pakistan went into a frenzy after Imran Khan was seen wearing a tracksuit in his address.

While his fans praised him for his ‘simplicity’, others criticised him for being unprofessional.

Journalist Cyril Almeida, @cyalm, tweeted: “Appealing to the developed world in his… PJs?”

Similarly, tweep @KamranShafi46 wrote: “Wearing a tracksuit and addressing the World! How you have diminished our good country…”

Twitter user @ejopinion was not happy with the premier’s wardrobe choice either: “Did Imran Khan just address the nation and UN in a tracksuit? Seriously?”

Then there were those who asked people to focus on the content of the message and the issues Pakistan is facing rather than his attire.

Tweep @sashayub wrote: “I am OK with Imran Khan turning up to address the international leaders and community in his PJs/tracksuit top. What I’m NOT okay with is disproportionate military spending and shamelessly asking the rest of the world to subsidise #Pakistani healthcare. Fix your own house first.”

My appeal to the international community, the UNSG & international financial institutions to respond positively to the dilemma confronting developing countries in the face of the COVID19 pandemic. #Global_Initiative_Debt_Relief pic.twitter.com/EfydRhfZhc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020

