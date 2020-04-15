Medical team including doctors, and police escorting suspected Covid-19 patient attacked

A group people had attacked a medical team including doctors and police cops who were escorting a suspected Covid-19 patient. The incident took place in Moradabad, in Uttar Pradesh.

As per police, a patient was died in the area due to coronavirus infection. And the team of doctors were trying to quarantine his immediate contacts.

“A medical and police team came here. When the family members were boarding ambulances, a crowd of around 150 people came and started throwing stones. A police car and ambulance are damaged. We will identify the culprits and act against them,” said a top police officer.

Visuals from the Nawab Pura colony, located in the central part of the city, showed smashed police jeeps and a road littered with stones and bricks. 19 coronavirus cases were reported in Moradabad.

Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has said that strict action will be taken against the accused .Loss to public property will also be recovered from them said Yogi.