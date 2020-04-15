Music director GV Prakash gives an update on Suriya-Vetrimaaran’s ‘Vaadivaasal’

Music composer G.V.Prakash Kumar has come with an exciting update about the upcoming Tamil film ‘Vaadivaasal’. G.V.Prakash Kumar is the music composer of the film. He has said that the film be special with unique sound.

“#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work … with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran …. @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique”, he tweeted. This is the 75th film of G.V.Prakash Kumar.

‘Vaadivaasal’ marks the first time collaboration of Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran with Suriya. The film is based on CS Chellappa’s popular novel of the same name. Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, who produced the director’s last blockbuster ‘Asuran’, is backing this film as well.

‘Vaadivaasal’, is actually based on Jallikkattu, a famous bull taming sport practiced from the Tamil classical period. Vaadivasal is the narrow gate through which the Jallikattu bulls are let out for young men to subdue during the Pongal celebrations.