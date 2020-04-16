Chaos in Mumbai’s Bandra : Activist, journalist among 13 arrested

A political activist, a journalist from a information channel, 9 migrant employees and two different males from Kamothe have been arrested on Wednesday for triggering chaos at Bandra railway station on Tuesday night by giving out false details about motion of long-distance trains.

Greater than 1,500 migrants had gathered on the railway station, demanding that they be despatched again to their houses in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand in view of the prolonged lockdown and have been lathi-charged by police earlier than they dispersed.

Late Tuesday night, police had filed FIRs in opposition to Vinay Dubey, a political employee, and Rahul Kulkarni, a journalist from ABP Majha. Dubey was picked up on Tuesday night time from his Airoli residence and arrested early on Wednesday for instigating migrants to assemble at stations to board trains. He had put up a number of movies urging migrants to achieve Kurla’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on April 18 and stated he would assist them get house. He had additionally requested employees to protest in opposition to the federal government for not facilitating their motion.