Coronavirus : WHO hails Modi Govt for India’s collaborative efforts to fight COVID19

World Health Organization on Wednesday hailed the government of India for its collaborative efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic by engaging the polio surveillance network across the country.

“Great news: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and World Health Organization-South-East Asia initiated a systematic engagement of the WHO’s national polio surveillance network, and other field staff, for India’s Covid-19 response, tapping into the best practices and resources that helped India win its war against polio,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform Twitter.

He further thanked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and said, “My thanks to Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for his leadership and collaboration with the WHO. Through these joint efforts we can defeat the coronavirus and save lives. Together!”

The official statement issued by the WHO-South East Asia stated that “tapping into the best practices and key resources that helped India win its war against polio”, the Health Ministry and WHO on Wednesday (April 15) initiated a systematic engagement of WHO’s national polio surveillance network for Covid-19 response.