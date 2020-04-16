Covid-19:China sends 6,50,000 testing kits to India

A consignment of 5,50,000 antibody testing kits and 100,000 RNA extraction kits was dispatched by Chinese firms to India on Thursday morning for use in the country’s efforts to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19, people familiar with developments said.

“As part of these efforts, the first lot of 3,00,000 rapid antibody testing kits from Guangzhou Wondfo and another 2,50,000 from Zhuhai Livzon and 1,00,000 RNA extraction kits from MGI Shenzhen were custom cleared late on Wednesday night,” said ‘The people’ media of China.

Chinese companies have been contracted for nearly 15 million personal protective equipment (PPE) kits comprising gowns, gloves, masks and goggles, and 1.5 million rapid testing kits for Covid-19 by the Indian government and private companies.

“India has asked China to speed up the export of a large quantity of quality-checked medical equipment such as protective clothing, ventilators and testing kits from Chinese companies. India is also in communication with China on keeping the supply line of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) open for manufacturing generic drugs,” Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri said.