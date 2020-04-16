Know how to make Spanish omelette to kill the quarantine boredom

Spanish omelette is one of the easiest and fulfilling dishes you can make at home without much effort.
All you need is eggs, potatoes and onions.
Know the method here:
Ingredients
2 sliced onions
2 sliced potatoes
4 eggs
Oil for cooking
Salt and pepper as required
Method
In a pan/kadhai, heat some oil.
Deep fry onions and potatoes till golden brown
Beat eggs in a bowl. Add fried onions and potatoes.
Add salt and black pepper powder. Mix well.
Heat oil in a pan. Add the mixture and spread it evenly.
Let it cook on one side for 5 to 7 minutes on low to medium flame.
Use a plate or lid to turn the omelette upside down. Cook for 5 minutes.
Serve hot.
