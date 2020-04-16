Sex Dreams : All you need to know

Certain things may influence your sex dreams just like various other things influence your normal other dreams.A study done by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that most common sex-related dreams are about “intercourse, while sexual propositions, masturbation, and fantasies”. Not just dreams people may even have orgasms while sleeping! Yes, it is quite common to have orgasms while sleep. However, night falls in men may not necessarily be because of sex dreams.

But what causes sex dreams? Well, while dreams are not completely understood as they are a complex phenomenon of the brain, it may be difficult to pinpoint what exactly may be causing a certain type of dream, but there are certain points that may be associated with sex dreams, let’s discuss!

Too Much Porn

Watching excessive porn may be one of the causes contributing to you getting sex dreams. If you see a lot of porn there are chances that your brain may remember some of it and you may see it in your dream. However, it may not necessarily be the case.

Attraction

Sometimes when you are attracted to someone and wish to have a more intimate relationship with the person, there are chances that you may have sex dreams about them!

Lack of Sex

If you have not had sex from a long time but really want to, there have been cases where people have had sex dreams too!