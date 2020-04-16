Sex in the Time of COVID-19 : All you need to know

COVID-19 is a serious disease and everyone should take the recommended preventive measures to minimize the risk of exposure and the spread of the virus. We all know this means cleaning hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding close contact with anyone who has a fever or cough, and staying home when you are ill.

But what about sex?

With many of us under lockdown and being made to stay at home, it’s not surprising that many of us are wondering what this means for our sex lives. To help, we’ve put together a handy guide of FAQ’s on sexual health and COVID-19 – which we will update as the situation evolves.

Can COVID-19 be sexually transmitted?

There is currently no evidence to indicate that COVID-19 can be found in semen or vaginal fluid. While this means that the virus is unlikely to be sexually transmissible, it does not mean that you are not at risk during sex. Having sex with others, including intimate touching and kissing, puts you at risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.

Remember social distancing helps slow down the spread of the virus and in turn helps healthcare systems cope better.

How can I still have sex but protect myself from COVID-19?

The safest way to have sex, is sex with yourself! Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands or any sex toys before and after with soap and water.

The next safest is sex with someone you live with. However, if you or your partner exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or generally feel unwell, it’s advised that you avoid any physical contact and self-isolate for 14 days. This means no sex, no intimate touching, and certainly no kissing.

If you are wanting to have sex with people outside of your household, you may want to consider having sex with as few partners as possible. If you usually meet your sex partners online, maybe consider not meeting in-person and make use of digital platforms.

If you do have sex, it is recommended that you wash before sex and after sex. COVID-19 can live on surfaces for hours and so it’s very important you wash before you touch your partner – paying extra attention to your hands!

And remember sex means different things to different people and doesn’t always involve intercourse or touching. This could be a good opportunity to find new ways of enjoying one another or even yourself!