Vodafone Idea announces new prepaid plan with free 3GB daily data

Vodafone Idea introduced new plans for the year 2020. The telco is offering one of the best 1.5GB plans in the market at the moment. It has come out with five new plans for the year, and these plans can prove to be a game-changer for the future of the company. A lot of Vodafone Idea customers choose the 1.5GB daily data plans as they are also shipping with Double Data benefit. Take a look at the five plans from Vodafone Idea which offers 1.5GB data per day.

The cheapest plan that you will get is of Rs 249. With this plan, you will get 100 SMS per day along with unlimited voice calling facility. The validity of this plan is of 28 days. You will get 1.5GB high-speed internet daily. Included benefits are – free Idea TV or Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

The Rs 249 plan is also part of Vodafone Idea’s Double Data offer, meaning the plan offers 3GB data per day. Sadly, the offer is currently available only in select telecom circles. Vodafone Idea introduced Double Data offer a few weeks ago stating it will be a ‘Limited Period’ offer. Sticking to its words, the telco is slowly phasing out the offer.

Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge Plan

The second plan from Vodafone Idea is of Rs 399. This will be valid for 56 days, and you will again get 1.5GB daily internet. There will be an unlimited free voice calling with 100 SMS per day. Other Included benefits will be free Idea TV or Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. Do make a note that the ZEE5 content will be available within the Vodafone Play app itself.

Similar to the Rs 249 plan, the Rs 399 plan is also part of Vodafone Idea’s Double Data offer, so users get 3GB data per day for 56 days.

Rs 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan

You will be availed with 1.5GB high-speed daily internet. Again, there will be unlimited calling facility along with 100 SMS per day. Vodafone Idea is also bundling additional benefits like Idea TV or Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost and ZEE5 Premium content will be available within the respective OTT apps. This plan will be valid for 70 days and it is currently available only in select telecom circles.

Rs 555 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Again, you will get 1.5GB high-speed internet. Unlimited voice calling facility and 100 SMS per day will be available as well. The benefits are the same as above – Free Idea TV or Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499, and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. Your plan will be valid for 77 days, but again, this is also available in only select circles at the moment.

Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan

This plan will also contain the same facilities as in other plans – 1.5GB daily internet, same benefits, Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan will be valid for 84 days, though. It also falls under Double Data offer allowing users to avail 3GB data per day for the entire validity period of 84 days.