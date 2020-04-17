Coronavirus : Actor Salman Khan angry at lockdown violators in new video ; Watch Here

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took to Instagram, where he shared a 10-minute, hard-hitting video speaking about the Corona Warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone’s life at jeopardy by going out during the lockdown.

The clip starts with Salman’s signature Bigg Boss welcome. The actor then shared that he is stuck in his farmhouse, where he came to vacation for two days and ended up staying with his mother Salma Khan and his two sisters once the lockdown was imposed.

“I have my entire family here. My mother and sisters along with their kids are here. We have made a rule that those who are here cannot go out and no one can come in. Only go out to buy groceries,” he said in Hindi.

Salman then strictly referred to the government’s stern order to follow the lockdown rules, including staying at home, and slammed those who are stepping out amid the lockdown.

He also talked about empathising with those who are COVID-19 positive.

“Not understanding the plight of those who are positive is ‘anti-insaniyat’,” he said.

“People who test positive soon understand that they had to keep safe. Those who are negative and not keeping safe will soon become positive. That’s a guarantee. Then, they will transmit it to their families and to the entire country,” he added.

He said that those who wish to put their families to risk should definitely step out.

“You want to reduce the population of India? Starting with your own family?” he said in the clip.

He then questioned those who are not listening to the government.

“If your actions were right then this lockdown would have ended by now, and the coronavirus too. If you weren’t going out with friends, police wouldn’t have hit with canes. Do you think the police is enjoying it?” he admonished.

Salman also gave examples of those who are working in offices during the outbreak, and urged his fans to never step out to get food and medical supplies without a mask and gloves.

He asked spoke of the people who are taking a risk to step out and protect the nation in this hour of grave crisis.

“But they are still working for you,” he said, adding: “They are working to stop the spread because this disease is not discriminating on the basis of caste, creed or age.”

Salman said: “Your duty is to stay at home and you are not even doing that! I know of a few people who never venture out but are now coming out. Police, doctors and bank people are putting their lives at stake for you. You are putting their lives at risk,” he added.