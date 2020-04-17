Coronavirus: Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 145,000 globally

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 2.1 million with 71,779 cases verified over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the update, the global count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 2,182,084, with the majority of them concentrated in Europe and the Americas.

The death toll crosses 145,000 on Wednesday , the report read.

Mike Pence, the US vice president, says more than three million people have been tested for the new coronavirus across the country.

“It’s reported to us that we’ve conducted and completed three million, 324,000 tests across the nation, more than 619,000 Americans have tested positive,” he says at a White House press briefing.

More than 27,000 Americans have died and 45,000 have “fully recovered,” he says.

The number of people who died from coronavirus in France jumped by 1,438 or 9.1 percent to 17,167 in the biggest single-day increase as a number of nursing homes reported cumulative tolls following the three-day Easter weekend, the health ministry said.

Deaths from the coronavirus in Italy rose by 578 in the past 24 hours, down from 602 the day before. Meanwhile, the number of new cases slowed to 2,667 from a previous 2,972, continuing the recent downward trend.

The number of new cases was the lowest since March 13, but the daily tally of deaths remains stubbornly high.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 21,645, the Civil Protection Department said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.