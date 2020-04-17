Coronavirus Lockdown : Thousands pull chariot, participate in ‘Siddhalingeshwara Chariot’ festival ; Watch Video

Thousands of people violated coronavirus lockdown norms in Karnataka’s Kalburgi district on Thursday. People in large numbers participated in a religious festival in Chitapur area of the district. Siddhalingeshwara fair was organised in the area, and the people pulled chariot without practising social distancing and risking their lives.

According to the India Today report, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that people could go ahead with the procession as it was their own government. These people gathered at the Siddhalingeswara temple for the chariot festival. The fair was held without the police permission.

As per media reports, a case was registered against the temple management and those who gathered at the temple site under sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kalburgi has been declared COVID-19 hotspot by the government.