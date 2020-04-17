Coronavirus : Modi government gave 1.5 crore free cooking gas cylinders during lockdown

Over 1.5 crore free cooking gas (LPG) cylinders have been distributed in the last two weeks as part of the government’s stimulus aimed at helping poor tide over hardships of lockdown, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), several relief measures have been announced by the central government for the welfare of poor, one of them being providing three LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) free to over 8 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) between April and June.

An official statement said that for the seamless implementation of the scheme, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been transferring an advance equal to the retail selling price of cylinder to the accounts of beneficiaries. The beneficiaries use this money to buy LPG refill.

“More than 1.51 crore free LPG cylinders have been distributed so far to the PMUY beneficiaries,” it quoted Pradhan as saying at a review meeting called to discuss the implementation of the scheme here. The OMCs are distributing 50 to 60 lakh cylinders per day, which includes about 18 lakh free cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries.

Pradhan took part in a webinar with over 800 LPG cylinder delivery boys.

Describing the LPG delivery boys as the frontline soldiers and corona fighters in the time of unprecedented crisis due to the pandemic, he said the whole nation acknowledges their contributions.