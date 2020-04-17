COVID 19: Brazil President fires health minister

Adding a new controversy in Brazil, its President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the state’s health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. The firinh happened after a series of disagreement with regard to the containment of the pandemic in the country.

“I just heard from the President Jair Bolsonaro the news of my dismissal from the health ministry,” the minister posted on his verified Twitter profile, adding that he wished success to his replacement, who is yet to be named officially.

Mandetta, a doctor, garnered popular support for his pandemic response that included promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors.

Mandetta has drawn comparisons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Donald Trump’s top virus expert. Fauci and Mandetta have often made public statements about the virus that differed with those of their bosses.

While rising quickly, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil is still relatively low in relation to the country’s massive population of 211 million. There have been almost 2,000 deaths.