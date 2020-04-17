COVID 19: Cases soars to 14,000 mark with 452 deaths in India

As India entered the 24th day of the lockdown, the death toll due to the virus increased to 452 and the total number of cases neared the 14000 mark. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1007 cases and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said there has been a 40 per cent decline in the growth of cases in the country and pointed out that the doubling rate of the virus has come down to 6.2 days from 3 after lockdown.

The Reserve Bank of India, meanwhile, announced second COVID-19 relief measures and reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent, to encourage banks to invest.

The policy rate remains unchanged. This was part of the measures announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das to boost the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. There are at least 150 officers quarantined at the RBI headquarters, working 24×7 to monitor the situation, he said.