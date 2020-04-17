COVID 19: Dubai extends sterlisation program. Know the details here

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for a week more, said a statement issued today.

Decision was taken in light of the success achieved by the initiative, in place since April 4, to control the spread of Covid-19 in Dubai.

During a session on Thursday, Dr Amer Al Sharif, head of the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre and the vice-chancellor of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), had said that a decision to extend the National Sterilisation Programme will be made on the scientific results provided by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management.

“The programme is considered a precautionary and protective measure that was undertaken by the wise leadership of the UAE.”