COVID 19: Dubai police makes important announcements on food delivery

The Dubai police has issued guidelines for food delivery systems as a part of preventive measures against the pandemic COVID 19.

The social media post shared by the police had the following instructions:

1. It is important to avoid direct contact with deliverymen. Ask them to leave your order at the door, for a contactless delivery.

2. Once you receive your order, place the delivery bag in a sink immediately.

3. Do not keep the containers that your food is delivered in. Avoid storing it in your cabinet or refrigerator.

4. Place your food/decant it in a clean dish from your kitchen.

5. Remove your food from the bag and discard the bag immediately. Remember to disinfect your sink afterwards.

6. Do not eat food directly out of the containers that it is delivered in. Use your own dishes and utensils.

7. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds before eating.