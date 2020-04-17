COVID 19: Family donates wedding money for fight against pandemic

As a step to help in fighting the pandemic, a family in Maharashtra’s Latur district arranged a simple ceremony for their daughter’s wedding and donated the saved money for the local administration.

Udgir resident Vilas Boke donated Rs 51,000 he had saved for his daughter Geetanajli’s wedding, along with 125 kits containing essentials, to the local administration.

Geetanjali married Swapnil Reddy in a simple ceremony in the presence of a few family members and officials from the local administration on Thursday, in keeping with the norms of social distancing.

The wedding was scheduled to be held on April 9, but when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, the ceremony was postponed to Thursday.

Deputy collector Pravin Mengshetti, who attended the ceremony, said, “The family’s decision to help the needy at a time like this, is commendable. I hope this motivates more people to help others.