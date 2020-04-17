“COVID-19 is disease of rich people, not poor”,says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday sparked a row in the state political circle after he said that “coronavirus is a disease of the rich people, not poor”.

“They (rich) brought it here from other countries. They (rich) have imported the disease from foreign countries. This disease did not emerge from here,” news agency ANI quoted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as saying.

Hitting out at Palaniswami for his statement, the DMK called it a “classic misfiring of government priorities”.

“The chief minister has a known penchant for misunderstanding and misfiring. It is a misunderstanding, in this day and age, that only the rich travel overseas,” News18 quoted DMK spokesperson Manu Sundaram as saying.“The focus should be on testing, tracing and containing. However, the AIADMK government is focusing on misleading claims such as poor vs rich. This is a classic misfiring of government priorities.”

Further, confirming the number of cases in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said that 25 tested positive in the last 24 hours. The number of persons who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state stands at 15 and the number of patients discharged is at 180, he added.