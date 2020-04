Google introduces ‘Kids’ section on Play Store

Google has announced that it is adding a new ‘Kids’ section on the Google Play Store that features pre-screened, teacher approved apps. The apps in the Kids section will be rated by teachers based on various factors like educational use, ability to invoke creativity and imagination.

“We are launching the teacher approved programme, an editorial programme to highlight high-quality, teacher-approved apps for kids. This is part of our ongoing effort to create a safer Google Play for kids,” Michael Watson, Product Manager, Google Play said in a statement.

The Kids tab will be replacing the existing Family tab in the Google Play Store. The search engine giant had planned to launch the section later this year but decided to roll out early as people are staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with availability initially limited to the US. A global rollout will take place in the coming months.