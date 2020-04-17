Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy dead

Veteran Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy passed away. He was 81. The Golden Globe winning actor is known to the audience for his blockbuster movies like First Blood and Romeo + Juliet.

He is also famous for his early shows including early television roles in Dynasty and Dallas, acclaimed Broadway performances such as in Death of A Salesman, and voice work on the Pixar hit movie Ratatouille. Dennehy passed away from natural causes not related to coronavirus at his Connecticut home Wednesday evening, with his wife Jennifer and son Cormac by his side, his agent said in a statement to AFP.

“Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” tweeted daughter Elizabeth, also an actress.

After a recurring role in Dynasty in 1981, Dennehy came to prominence the following year playing the overzealous sheriff who takes on Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo in First Blood.

He appeared as an alien leader in 1985 sci-fi Cocoon, and played the father of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Romeo in the 1996 hit Shakespeare reimagining Romeo + Juliet.

He also starred alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the 2008 cop drama Righteous Kill.

Known for his broad physique and imposing presence, Dennehy won two Tony awards for stage performances in Arthur Miller’s Death Of A Salesman and Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

He later worked as a stockbroker alongside Martha Stewart in New York – with whom he remained friends – before turning to acting and moving to Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife and five children.