Tamil Nadu CM says the state received 24k testing kits

Tamil Nadu today has received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus and the state government has sought 50,000 more from the Centre, said the Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

This was out of the order placed for 1.25 lakh kits, which would enable results in shorter time, he told reporters here.

On partial resumption of ecnomic activity from April 20, he said the government would specify the industries that could operate once a high-level panel set up by it submitted its report on Monday.

“Permission will not be accorded to industries in hotspots (containment zones) to operate,” he said.

On rapid test kits, Palaniswami said “Today we have received 24,000 rapid test kits…Centre has said it will provide 12,000 kits but we have said it will not be sufficient and sought 50,000 kits from them.”

As a precautionary step, the government had already placed orders for 1.25 lakh kits from China and remitted payment for it also, he said adding the 24,000 kits were part of this.

Noting that there was some delay in getting the consignment from China, he assured all measures to quicken the rest of the shipment from the dragon nation.

Besides, orders had been issued for procuring four lakh kits and steps were being taken, he added.

As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,267 positive cases with 15 deaths.