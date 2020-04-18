Air India opens ticket booking

The public sector airline company in India, Air India has announced the resuming of its booking. The national air line in India has on Saturday announced that it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively.

“Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel from June 1, 2020 onward are open,” said Air India. Ticket bookings from June for both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are now open.

On April 3, Air India stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month.All the domestic and international flights were also suspended.