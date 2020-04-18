Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 150,000 globally

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The number of positive cases has notched up to 2,250,709. In the last 24 hours, there have been 86,497 cases and 8,672 deaths reported from across the globe. As many as 571,573 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

United States of America is by far the worst impacted country by COVID-19. As per the latest figures, USA has 709,735 cases of coronavirus which is far more than any other country. To put it in context, Spain has the next highest tally of cases with 190,839. The death toll in USA is closing in on 40,000 while 60,000 people in the country have recovered from the illness.

Spain has become the third country to surpass 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths. The current death toll in Spain stands at 20,002 with 687 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The number of cases in Spain stands at 190,839. The other two countries to cross 20,000-mark are USA and Italy.

